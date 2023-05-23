DALLAS(KDAF)—Jane. com is an online boutique that specializes in women’s fashion, home décor, kid’s clothes and so much more.

One of the brand’s stylists, Val, visited Dallas to tell me all about the latest summer trends. We went through a few different categories including homestead boho, coastal core, and retro vacay.

Jane.com is a place where vendors everywhere can sell their clothes and products.

So, when customers are shopping online, they can feel good about supporting Jane (btw Jane is not a person just the name of the brand) and they can feel good about supporting small businesses!

Take a look at Stephanie’s full video to see what outfits are trending and what Stephanie tries on.