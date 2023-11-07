Dallas (KDAF) — North Texas is uniquely generous in the way it pulls out all the stops for charitable causes. One example is a fundraiser for victims of human trafficking. Jenny Anchondo served as emcee of the event and covered it for our shows.

Fashioned for Freedom is a runway show that benefits My Refuge House, a home in Cebu, Philippines for girls who are survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Attendees to this year’s show had the unique opportunity to hear personally from Rose Ann Ababa, My Refuge House Director of Program Operations. She came to the United States to help honor the 10th anniversary of Fashioned For Freedom and the 15th Anniversary of My Refuge House.

My Refuge House is a safe and healing environment in Cebu, created for girls who have been rescued, so they might find restoration and have a future filled with hope. My Refuge House provides counseling, education, livelihood skills, and job skills training, as well as dental and medical care through qualified doctors.

If you’re interested in getting involved in upcoming events, visit the Fashioned For Freedom website.