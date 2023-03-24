DALLAS (KDAF) — Work that camera and work that runaway, especially if it’s for a good cause.

There’s a nonprofit that does a lot of good in our community called the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas. In addition to a 24/7 crisis line, the organization offers suicide survivors support groups and suicide awareness training for teens.

The organization’s fundraiser is getting ready to host their ‘2023 Fashion Stars for a Cause‘ which kicks off April 6 at Dallas Country Club. To raise support and open donations to their crisis center, there will be a fashion show.

According to the website, the event will be honoring some new Fashion Stars as well as celebrating past Fashion Stars as part of their 15-year anniversary celebration.

CW33 would love to see their viewers attend this event in support of a good cause, make sure to visit the Suicide & crisis center of North Texas website to purchase your tickets.