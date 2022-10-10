DALLAS (KDAF) — The Farrah Fawcett Foundation is hosting its bi-annual Tex-Mex Fiesta Fundraiser in Dallas, TX on Oct. 20 at the Rustic with Sheryl Crow headlining.

Officials with the foundation also say their 2022 fundraising efforts include a second beneficiary, honoring Farrah’s home state and benefit location of Dallas, TX. 50% of the funds raised will continue the support of Stand Up to Cancer and the other 50% will go to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge.

Farrah Fawcett established the Farrah Fawcett Foundation (FFF) in 2007 shortly after her cancer diagnosis with the intention of running it herself, but she, unfortunately, passed away in 2009. The foundation’s President and CEO, Alana Stewart, has led the organization in its mission to fund innovative HPV-related cancer research, patient assistance, and prevention & awareness programs.

In 2013, the FFF partnered with Stand Up to Cancer to create their first research team in Farrah’s name at Dana Farber in Boston. They are currently working on the second phase of research at SU2C with a new cancer research team selected in 2021. Other grantees include UCLA, MD Anderson, Harvard, Duke, Brown, and Vanderbilt Universities. Patient assistance and education programs are also part of the FFF mission with several funds at treatment centers around the US.

