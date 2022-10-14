DALLAS (KDAF) — Autumn of the Arboretum is a fall festival that happens every year at the Dallas Arboretum.

This year, their theme is “A Fall Fairy Tale” at their pumpkin village. They have more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash that come from the pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada.

Throughout the village, there are odes to Cinderella, Jack and The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, and more! Visitors can bring in their own food and drink.

The last day to catch the festivities is Oct.31!

CW33 reporter Stephanie Mendez took a tour of Autumn at the Arboretum and has more. Watch the video player above for the full tour.