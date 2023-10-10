Dallas (KDAF) – If you’ve been looking for a boat ride on a Texas lake at low speeds, with scenic views, DFW Boat Ride boats might be just what you’re looking for.

Michael and Greta Mittman started the business in 2018 as a way to share the love of sailing with the community. The open-air catamaran sailboats provide a one-of-a kind experience for everyone from children to the elderly.

“We seek to encourage people to come experience the beauty of the lake by creating a relaxing, communal sailing experience on the water,” said Michael Mittman, Licensed Captain and President at DFW Boat Ride.

All DFW Boat Ride boats at both locations, White Rock Lake and Lake Ray Hubbard, offer public and private sails.

“We want people to realize that they can enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the lake, its wildlife, and the historic buildings around it, even if they don’t sail, boat, or participate in similar activities,” Michael said.

“We have a sail for everyone. From a family activity on our daytime sails to date-night,” said Greta Mittman, Licensed Captain and VP at DFW Boat Ride.

You can even take your own picnic on the water with you while you enjoy the water or watch the sunset.

There are several booking options including renting out the entire captained and crewed boats for private charters. Or, you can check out the public schedules on Lake Ray Hubbard or White Rock Lake.