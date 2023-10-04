DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time for Season 4 of Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp!

This fun TV series chronicles the diverse people and programs of the Texas A&M system, including the state agencies that help coordinate responses to disaster relief for hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes.

This season will include episodes exploring the Los Alamos National Labs for hypersonic research, how Reveille became the A&M mascot, and even equine therapy.

“One of the things that I think is really interesting is the equine therapy that we do here at Texas A&M and at Tarleton State University,” Sharp said. “We use horses to take children that may be physically or mentally challenged, and some amazing things happen to these children when they ride these horses because of the movement of the horses. Even kids that didn’t speak before this therapy all of a sudden are becoming verbal.”

The series airs on CW33 at 10 A.M. every Saturday morning.

