DALLAS (KDAF) — The story of The Nutcracker is a timeless one. As we all look to get some culture this holiday season, experiencing the famous story has never been easier and more interactive.

Through the end of the year, Lighthouse Art Space is presenting the Immersive Nutcracker. They’ve given the story a modern twist using the classic Tchaikovsky score.

“We have an amazing space here at Lighthouse. We have three galleries, they will all be playing the same show throughout. The first gallery is more subdued. It welcomes people into the area. Our second gallery is a grand room. It’s gigantic. It has the walls completely covered in projections as well as the floor. Our third room is a mirrored installation. So that makes for some pretty amazing pictures,” Dana Vollkmar, operations manager at Lighthouse Art Space, said

Though this all sounds very exciting Dana wants guests to be assured that this experience does not overstay its welcome. It’s all about immersion throughout this installation.

“It’s just enough to get you kind of immersed in the story, without being too long. Most kids don’t want to sit through a two-hour show, which is what the traditional Nutcracker is to our ballet. We give them just enough a little taste of it just to really impact them,” Dana said.

This experience also may be the place to get your holiday to-do list checked off. The Nutcracker experience not only offers a great immersive experience, it’s also a great place to get your holiday photos taken.

“We have some really great, awesome photo opportunities. If you’re looking for a great place to take family photos for the holiday season, [this is the place]. [We have] a holiday morning scene, a Christmas morning scene where we have the trees all lit up. We have a fireplace with wood and a mantel. It’s a really beautiful place to have your family and your kids there and take some pictures,” Dana said.

You can learn more about Immersive Nutcracker by clicking here.