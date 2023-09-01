DALLAS (KDAF) — Painting With a Twist has locations all over the metroplex that offer a live painting instructor for everything from team building to date night.



Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the location at Lovers and Inwood in Dallas to learn about the process.

Co-owner, Judy Pfister explained Painting With a Twist is the largest and the original paint and sip concept. She says guests sip on wine or their favorite beverage while they paint step by step with artist entertainers on stage!

We like to say we are Fun art, not fine art, Judy said.

They are able to get customers to create when they did not even think they could paint! The studio offers alternatives for date nights, birthdays and team building, Judy said.

The studio also hosts many Painting With a Purpose events, where they give back to charities. The most current is a franchise-wide co-op with Dogtopia, which trains dogs for military veterans. Painting With a Twist gives a large portion of that event directly to the charity.

Visitors can also enjoy the DIY Candle making experience. The candles are made with 100% soy wax and have a 40-hour burn time. Some studios also offer Pop and Paint hours, which is basically like a DIY walk-in model.

Regular events are two hours but they also have Paint Your Pet events, which is a personalized, hands-on event where you leave with a complete likeness of your pet.

For details on the studio, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/dallas/.