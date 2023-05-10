DALLAS(KDAF)—Residents and anyone who has ever been here knows Texas gets plenty of if not too much, sun. But not everyone can tan!

I, Landon Wexler, am a self-proclaimed pasty young man. When the sun is shining, I don’t tan – I get less reflective. I’ve always thought about getting a spray tan but I didn’t want everyone I see to NOTICE I got a spray tan.

I wanted to experience one at a place that believes in offering everyone who comes in a natural, even glow.

Hush Hush Tan does just that and proves the typical spray tan salon stereotype wrong! An airbrush artist personalizes the shade and evenly coats all shades of skin!

See Landon’s full Hush Hush Tan experience above!