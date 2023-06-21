DALLAS(KDAF)—Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo recently had the opportunity to attend a screening of the movie “The Flamin’ Hot Premiere” at the Angelika Theater in Dallas.

The film, directed by Eva Longoria, was a highly-anticipated event, drawing in crowds from all over the city. Along with Longoria, actor Jesse Garcia was also in attendance, adding to the excitement of the evening.

The film itself depicted the true story behind the creation of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack, and the man who brought it to life. The story follows Richard Montañez, a Mexican immigrant who started as a janitor at the Frito-Lay plant. He ultimately became a successful businessman and entrepreneur.

Longoria’s direction brought the story to life on the big screen, capturing both the struggles and triumphs of Montañez’s life. Garcia’s performance as Montañez was equally compelling, bringing depth and emotion to the character.

The screening of “The Flamin’ Hot Premiere” was an unforgettable experience, showcasing the talent and artistry of both Longoria and Garcia.

You can watch the movie now on Hulu.