DALLAS (KDAF) — Just because we are surrounded by big buildings and traffic-packed freeways, doesn’t mean we can’t get our fill of nature. In North Texas, there are quite a few places where you can have a breath of fresh air without ever leaving the city limits.

Now that it’s cooler outside, it is the perfect time to be one with nature. Right up the street in Fort Worth, there are acres and acres and acres of beautiful land, and there’s a map to go with it in case you get lost.

We can hike, we can fish, and there’s so much we can do we can do at this more than 3,600-acre park. But I’m gonna need a professional to help me with this one.

“What makes this place so special is that Fort Worth is one of the largest cities in the US, I believe it’s like 12 or 13. To have a 3650-acre park in our backyard says a lot about the city and the importance they put on outdoor spaces,” Michael Perez, natural science supervisor said.

This center dates all the way back to 1964 when it got its start on Greer Island. It has everything for the outdoor enthusiast. It has more than 20 miles of hiking trails. Nature Center officials also offer a lot of programming for the public including:

Paddling programs where we take participants on the West Fork of the Trinity River and we go paddling

Summer camp for kids during the summer.

Themed programs that focus on specific animal species

Did we also mention that the center is open year-round? No matter which type of nomad you are, you can expect the center to be open and ready for you to explore. The only days they are closed are on Christmas Day and Thanksgiving. So this is the perfect way to spend time with your family this holiday season.

