DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a fun escape to enjoy the springtime in Dallas-Fort Worth, why not escape to adventure at Bolder Adventure Park?

With over 66,000 square feet of indoor adventure, you can truly find the perfect escape for you. Inside DFW got the inside look at this incredible park in Grand Prairie.

Here’s what you can expect from Bolder:

Synthetic ice skating

Exploration play area

Tubing slides

Blater Arena

Spin zone bumper cars

Climbing adventures

Ropes courses & zip lines

Via Ferrata

Free Fall Experience

Mining

Arcade

Archery

Sounds like you can spend a whole weekend there, and don’t worry they’ve good food too at their Alpine Cafe!