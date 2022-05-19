DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no shortage of summer fun around DFW, but there are some great things just outside of the Metroplex if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle.

Inside DFW wanted to run down the collection of state parks that are about an hour away from DFW. The closest one? Cedar Hill State Park is only 20 miles away from the city stretching across the shore of Joe Pool Lake.

If you’re in the mood to fish, camp, swim, and explore; Cedar Hill State Park is the place for you.

Maybe you want to get further away, no matter, check out Lake Tawakoni State Park, just 60 miles east of Dallas! It has over 370 acres of oak forest, five miles of lakeshore and a nearly 38,000-acre lake.

If you’re into sunsets, grab the camera and head over to Fairfield Lake State Park. There, you can do the typical camping, swimming and hiking but you can also enjoy around 15 miles of equestrian trails. You’ll have to supply your own horse however.

Now lets really dive into the past with Dinosaur Valley State Park. Texas Parks and Wildlife says you can actually see the footprints that dinosaurs left behind at the edge of an ancient ocean that is now the Paluxy River. It’s about 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Last but certainly not least, Fort Richardson State Park, 100 miles northwest of Dallas, can also peak your history interests. Back in the day, soldiers were sent here to protect settlers along the Texas frontier. Visitors will be able to see some of the original buildings that were established in the 1860s. You can camp, hike, fish, swim and kids can even become a junior ranger and borrow an explorer pack to wander the area.

Fore more information about state parks around DFW, click here.