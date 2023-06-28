DALLAS(KDAF)—Spa Habitat is an award-winning Organic Spa and Apothecary concept, providing a relaxing Farm to Spa experience, including massages, facials, body wraps and scrubs, and hair removal.

Inside DFW host, Jenny Anchondo visited the spa and apothecary to learn from VP of Operations, Judie Joseph about the moment they decided to start using paraben-free, plant-based, and organic products.

“Spa Habitat began in 2005 as a day spa in downtown Plano. One day a customer asked if we had parabens in our products, they were a cancer survivor and their oncologist told them not to use anything with parabens, as it may cause cancer. We didn’t know what a paraben was, so we started researching the ingredients in our products. We decided then that we must convert our spa business and the products we use to be as pure and natural and organic as possible”, Joseph said.

Ultimately, the company rebranded as Spa Habitat, with a new organic spa concept.

There are now 5 locations in the DFW area.

The products are all handmade at Clover Tree Apothecary in Addison. None of the ingredients contain harsh chemicals, artificial colors, artificial fragrances, or harmful preservatives, Joseph said.

We have approximately 70 items in our line including 4 complete skincare lines with plant stem cells and specialty serums, 4 body lines with remedy balms and oils, and a wonderful CBD line, Joseph said.

Jenny visited a Spa Habitat location as well, to see the products being put to work! She got to experience the “foot ritual” which isn’t a pedicure, but rather an experience to relieve tension, stress, and fatigue as the feet soak in a bowl filled with healing oils and aromas. It also includes a foot massage with warm basalt stones.

To learn more about Spa Habitat and Clover Tree Apothecary, visit their website.