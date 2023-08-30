DALLAS (KDAF)— Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great must-haves for enjoying the end of the summer season.

Longevity Playbook

Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging. Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one’s physiological age. longevityplaybook.com

World Market, www.worldmarket.com

World Market is your one-stop shop for furniture, decor, and entertaining needs. Find it at worldmarket.com.

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

Thermacell has changed the way people are protected from mosquitoes so they can enjoy every moment outside. The company has a variety of pet and people friendly mosquito repellers that create invisible zones of protection. www.Thermacell.com