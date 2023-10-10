DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you heard of CoolSculpting?

The treatment first became cleared by the FDA in 2009, and is the most used treatment for nonsurgical fat reduction. CoolSculpting works by freezing away stubborn fat cells that don’t respond to a healthy diet or exercise.

“CoolSculpting Elite is the only FDA cleared cold-based, non-surgical treatment that uses a process called cryolipolysis to permanently remove fat from nine FDA cleared areas of the body,” said Dr. Patrick Basile. “A typical session can last anywhere from 35 minutes to several hours depending on the number of areas we were going to treat…Typically, we can expect to see the results at about 1 to 3 months after your last treatment.”

Basile has helped patients achieve desired results through CoolSculpting Elite as well as CoolTone, which uses the same technology to tone muscles.

