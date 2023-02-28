DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that the food in Dallas is among the best in the country, but how in the world are you supposed to navigate your way around all of the top-tier eateries in The Big D?

Enter the Dallas Observer’s list of the top 100 favorite DFW Restaurants for 2023. Inside DFW caught up with Lexie Nolen to help us find the best spots to eat in Dallas and how the publication creates such a vast and important list.

“As we head into a new year, there are still challenges ahead for the industry. Inflation and a tight labor market continue to weigh heavily on restaurants. While diners are being smarter with their spending, there are still plenty of faces to feed, and Dallas’ restaurant scene stands ready with old favorites and innovative new concepts to cater to the masses,” the Observer wrote.

Be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview and be sure to click here to get started finding the eateries you most want to dine at in 2023!