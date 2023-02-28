DALLAS (KDAF) — Drinks, laughs, and good company – what more could you want on a Friday night?

The largest bar in Addison, Sidecar Social, allows people to connect with each other and enjoy a few drinks. It’s a great way to break up the monotony of the work week and make some new friends!

Sidecar associates said, “Sidecar Social is designed to bring you together with friends new and old, so you can hang out all day, really connect and emerge refreshed.”

The bar offers karaoke, free games, drinks, and great food. Guests even have the option to host private events in upstairs rooms with karaoke setups.

Sidecar Social is also perfect for your next puppy play day, offering a dish specifically for your canines.

Steve Richardson, Area Director of Sidecar Social said, “You can be in our private rooms for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and a lot of really cool experiences. You can come in with some friends to do a girls’ night with karaoke. Or you can come and join us on Wednesdays when we have live band karaoke.”

