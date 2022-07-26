DURACELL SPONSORED CONTENT — Duracell is partnering with Bear Grylls and Make-A-Wish® this summer to help launch the new Duracell batteries with Power Boost ingredients, which are Engineered for More*, making them THE battery to power all of your outdoor adventures and the moments that matter most.

The campaign kicked off with Make-A-Wish through a surprise adventure for 14-year-old wish kid Cameron, who received a kidney transplant, and whose wish was to go on an adventure with Bear Grylls.

Duracell has also teamed up with Make-A-Wish to power outdoor wishes all summer long in their mission to help everyone get more out of the moments that truly matter while granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Kicking off the launch of the new Duracell batteries with Power Boost ingredients, which are Engineered for More*, and our commitment to powering outdoor wishes throughout the summer with Make-A-Wish, Duracell, and Bear Grylls teamed up to take a courageous Cameron, from Make-A-Wish, on an unforgettable adventure. From a helicopter ride to cave exploration, Cameron got to go on the Bear Trek of a lifetime.