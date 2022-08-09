DALLAS (KDAF) — From maxi to mini to everything in between, skirts are one of the season’s hottest trends. Galleria Dallas shows us how to skirt the issue no matter where you go.

Mini Skirts

Mini skirts are back in a big way this season, especially with micro-mini skirts. The shorter the better. Skin is in and legs are definitely the asset you want to show off.

The skirt pictured above from Apricot Lane features a waistband that is stretchy and comfortable. The skirt was paired with a pink bodysuit, but it also comes with a matching top that you can wear as a set.

Sporty mini skirt

That mini skirt trend can also be sporty, like this look from Tommy Bahama. This features their Island Zone collection which is perfect for the summer sun. It’s great for any kind of active endeavor, featuring moisture-wicking fabric that’s also quick dry and lightweight. To top it off, it also features UPF 30 sun protection.

Bright tropical print skirt

A bright tropical print is the perfect touch on a gorgeous linen skirt by FARM Rio available at Nordstrom. This skirt is vibrant and perfect for any occasion and we especially love the button detail right at the front.

The maxi-skirt

Take your skirt to the next level with a maxi skirt. This is one of the season’s top trends with skirts. We especially love this silk version from Banana Republic. A slip skirt is a really versatile piece that you can work into your wardrobe.

These looks can be found at Galleria Dallas. For more information, visit galleriadallas.com.