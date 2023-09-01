DALLAS (KDAF) — Jenny Anchondo interviews Doctor J Mack Slaughter, MD, who is a doctor and social media influencer.

Dr. Slaughter talks about his experiences in the emergency room, his social media presence and navigating patient privacy.

“I was terrified for, you know, the hospitals and the staffing organizations to find out what I was doing because I was afraid I was gonna get canceled because when I was in med school, they were like, don’t even have a Facebook. I was worried about, I was worried for and here I am just talking about all the ins and outs of being a doctor and the crazy experiences you have and there are big restrictions on what we can talk about with HIPA and stuff like that,” he said.

The doctor also mentions his efforts to fulfill the final wish of a friend with cancer by organizing a musical performance and raising money for nonprofit organizations.

