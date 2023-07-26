DALLAS(KDAF)-The area of Dallas that bridges uptown to downtown is an oasis of free activities for kids and adults.

Nestled in that area, sits the five-acre Klyde Warren Park, an urban green space built over the recessed Woodall Rogers Freeway, between Pearl and Paul streets in Dallas.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the area with Klyde Warren Park President and CEO, Kit Sawers to learn about the many opportunities at the park, year-round.

The mission of Klyde Warren Park is to provide free programing and educational opportunities for the enrichment of visitors’ lives, to showcase the diverse multitude of cultures and talents Dallas has to offer, and to be a town square where citizens may congregate and create traditions together.

The 5.2-acre park relies on contributions from donors to keep it clean, safe, and active for more than one million visitors each year.

As Sawers explained, opportunities at the park are abundant, including games, story time for kiddos, and even dance lessons.

There truly is something for everyone. You can grab a snack at the food trucks, and bring your pups and kids. There are opportunities like a therapeutic music and movement series for the little ones, a morning stretch session, boot camp, and even Tai Chi!

The Nancy Best Fountain is also a huge draw for families. By day, the fountain is an interactive play area for families and a relaxing spot in the heart of Dallas. It features a 5,000-square-foot splash pad, which can accommodate hundreds of children at a time. Each night, the fountain comes alive with dancing water and a choreographed light and music show. Guests are always encouraged to play in the water—even during the evening performances—making it one of the most unique fountains in the world, Sawers said. klydewarrenpark.org

Here is an example of some of the activities at the park:

Piano in the Park

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM

Looking for somewhere to play some tunes? Take a seat at the Park’s green piano in the Reading Room and provide the park with some music while showing off your talents. Free and open to the public. First come first serve.

KidsLinks Therapeutic Music and Movement Series

Thursdays 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM

Connect with your little ones through music and join KidLinks for a fun Therapeutic Music & Movement series! Move and groove along with Therapeutic Music Entertainer and Board-Certified Music Therapist, Maria Beltran, as she sings classic KidLinks songs (which are all vetted by early childhood professionals)! Small rhythm instruments will be available for use during the sessions. This is a FREE community event series suitable for ages 2 – 6 and pre registration is recommended. Space is limited to 15 children.

walkSTEM

Daily from 6 AM to 11 PM

The talkSTEM nonprofit organization is delighted to partner with Klyde Warren Park to provide this freely accessible learning experience for children, educators, families, and all interested individuals

Morning Stretch and Flow Engagement Canopy presented by the GEM

Saturdays 9 AM to 9:25 AM

Join Carrie for this morning yoga class that highlights stretching & long held postures! Ease into your day with this 25 min yoga class designed to shake off sleepy vibes, wake up muscles and bring movement to your morning. At the end of this practice, you will feel awakened and refreshed! Bring yourself and your mat.

Mindfulness Meditation with Dallas Yoga Center presented by The GEM

Saturdays 9:30 AM to 10 AM

Join a Dallas Yoga Center (DYC) mindfulness expert on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10 AM to experience mindfulness meditation. Practices will include sitting meditation, breathing techniques and mindful movement. All levels welcome; previous background is not needed to begin. Comfortable clothes suggested.

Body Mountain Boot Camp presented by The GEM

Saturdays 11 AM to 11:45 AM

This is what we call muscle building cardio. We get your heart rate up while giving your muscles a burn, the most effective and efficient HIIT workout for shredding fat, and getting in overall better condition. We incorporate plyometrics, core/stability exercises, and muscular strength training. Students need to bring their own yoga/workout mat.

Tai Chi with Tribe Wellness presented by The GEM

Select Sundays from 8 AM to 8:45 AM including July 23, July 30, August 6, August 20, September 24 and October 29

Relax. Breath. Move! Free Tai Chi classes in the Park. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and gym shoes.

Music and Stories with MIss Kimberly

Select Sundays from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM including July 23, August 6, August 20, September 3, September 17 and October 1

It’s a storytelling session at the Park. Bring your little ones and join Miss Kimberly for an hour full of music, movement and fun stories.

Studio 22 Salsa Dance Lesson/Party

Friday, July 14 and Friday, August 25 from 6 PM to 10 PM

Check out Studio 22 as they spice up your Friday night with a free salsa dance class in the Park. Then stay to practice your hot new moves at the dance party, and enjoy beer, margaritas and food from Mi Cocina’s La Parada.

Studio 22 Sunday Dance Lessons

July 23 from 3 PM to 7 PM: Argentine Tango

August 13 from 3 PM to 7 PM:: Salsa

September 17 from 3 PM to 7 PM:: West Coast SwingFor more details, visit klydewarrenpark.org