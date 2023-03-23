COLDWELL APEX REAL ESTATE SPONSORED CONTENT — Getting people into their dream homes is a family business in North Texas, and Inside DFW caught up with the family behind it.

Coldwell Banker Apex Real Estate Agents, Nancy Pieper, Marian D’ Unger, and Director of Global Luxury, Coldwell Banker Apex, Kenneth Walters stopped by the CW33 studios to discuss their Luxury Division at Coldwell Banker Apex.

Coldwell Banker Apex is currently the top women-owned and operated Coldwell Banker in the US, and the top Coldwell Banker in Dallas/Fort Worth in closed transactions. And has over 950 associates around Texas.

Both Pieper and Unger said when agents are luxury certified, they are trained to know what tools they have at their disposal for higher-dollar properties.

We asked what it means to be a luxury certified agent.

Walters said, “Agents go through months of training in order to be proficient in what our clients need through the transactions. Agents sell a minimum of homes at $1,000,000 plus each year to maintain their certification.”

We asked Unger about the level of service difference in the Luxury division vs. the “normal” CB Apex

Uger said, “We definitely could work with someone that doesn’t have the luxury especially, but to be able to get relocation work or to be able to get those people from out of town and be able to expose them to the difference in the marketing. It’s not the level of service. It’s the difference in the marketing expansion that we offer with the laundry service specialist.”

If you want to find out more about how to become a luxury specialist or even find a home, visit the CB Apex website.