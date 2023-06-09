Downhome in DFW— When it comes to searching for a roofing company, there are a few key factors to consider.

First, you should determine the scope of your project. Are you looking for a company to repair an existing roof, or to install a new one? Knowing the size and scope of the project will help you narrow down the list of potential roofing companies.

Another important factor to consider is the experience of the company. Ask for references and look for online reviews of the company. Check to make sure the company is licensed, bonded, and insured. Also, inquire about any warranties that the company offers on their work.

You should also consider the cost of the project. Get quotes from at least three different roofing companies before making your decision. Compare the prices and services offered carefully. Make sure you understand exactly what is included in the quote before making a decision.

Finally, make sure that the roofing company is up to date on local building codes. Ask for proof of their compliance with building codes. This is an important safety factor and can help ensure that your roof is installed correctly.

Watch the interview above to learn tips for finding a good roofer company from trusted Billy Ellis Roofing. And if you are looking for a roofing company, you should head over to Billy Ellis Roofing’s website for more information.