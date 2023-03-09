LINGENFELTER LUXURY HOMES SPONSORED CONTENT — There’s a family business in North Texas that’s going above and beyond what’s required to get folks in the home of their dreams, and Inside DFW got the chance to catch up with the family behind Lingenfelter Luxury Homes.

Adam, Lisa, and granddaughter Landry stopped by the CW33 studios to speak about the work they do in town as a family-owned business, how it’s changed within the last decade and the Dallas Builders Association Awards.

Here’s what you need to know about Lingenfelter Luxury Homes:

“We are a team of design, real estate, and financial experts that can help you through every step of the way when it comes to building your own home. From giving you access to all the vendors and contractors we use to your complete decision on design and building materials, we want you involved in building your dream from start to finish. Another huge piece of Lingenfelter LUXURY Homes is our commitment to excellence and green building, with a higher HERS rating than many of the other builders in North DFW. We want every home we build to not only be good for the environment, but efficient and cost-effective for our home buyers. You are free to locate your own lot and community, and bring your own design, or we will find a lot for you and help you with the design process. You are also more than welcome to use your own lender, or we will help you through the mortgage and closing process.”

Be sure to watch the video player above to learn more about this family-owned business and hear from other incredible professionals in the industry about Lingenfelter Luxury Homes.