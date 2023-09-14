DALLAS (KDAF) — Sometimes, it takes a family to get things done!

Lingenfelter – Luxury Homes’ Adam and daughter, Alison Lingenfelter visit Inside DFW to discuss their luxury home construction business, focusing on attention to detail and involving the family in the design process.

They also discuss upcoming home design trends. Down Home DFW really praises Lingenfelter’s attention to detail and commitment to quality.

“It’s taken a long time to get to where we have the experience and knowledge to be able to do some of the things that we do. Now. It’s definitely a long progression. You can’t just jump right into it and have much success,” Adam Lingenfelter said.

Watch the full interview above.