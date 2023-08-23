DALLAS (KDAF) — In an interesting chat with Down Home in DFW, Nancy Pieper and Marian D’ Unger spill secrets about pre-owned homes and new constructions with Jenny Anchondo.

Marian emphasizes the importance of level foundations and sturdy framing. Nancy advises homeowners to customize wiring during open-wall stages and highlights the significance of insulation and plumbing choices.

The dynamic duo also stresses the role of realtors in guiding buyers through the construction process.

“I learned 31 years ago that there’s a big difference between builders. And I was surprised. So I did some further checking discovered there are no licensing requirements in the state of Texas for builders. Unbelievable. So I bought a measuring tape at a level and I went into homes, and I noticed windows were crooked and doors weren’t level. And foundations were uneven. Those were the bad guys. So I started looking for the good guys. So if your foundations not level, if things aren’t plumb and level, you’ll have air leaks, water leaks, drywall problems, it just, you know, it just sets the stage for a bad house. “

For expert insights, reach out at downhome@dfw.com. Watch the interview above to learn more.

