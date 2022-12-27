DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a Corvette? This sports car is a classic and always impresses drivers on the roads, but the wait for one right now in the Metroplex is about a year.

However, we found one spot in town, where at any given time they have at least a dozen corvettes available, Lewisville Autoplex.

“The Corvette is just your American-made muscle car. It has been iconic for years and years. We specialize in new cars. We have models that came out in 2020, all the way to 23,” David Baum, general manager at Lewisville Autoplex, said.

You may be thinking, ‘How are they able to get stock when no one else can in North Texas?

“Here all of our inventory is handpicked. I go out and select the best inventory through auctions at other dealers or I will just buy them from individuals. All these cars are late models that are about two to three years old with less than 5000 miles on them. They also all have a factory warranty included,” David said.

Even though it technically is a pre-owned car, it is handpicked for quality assurance.

