DALLAS (KDAF) — We are introducing you to a woman in Arlington who’s really making history while also saving women time.

Paralee Boyd in Arlington is a different kind of salon, one that offers a schedule that fits your needs. It is a professional and dedicated beauty spot where you don’t have to spend the whole day in the salon.

“I opened Paralee Boyd because I was traveling internationally living and working in New York. I always had to get my hair appointment before I got my flight back to the country and hoped that the hair appointment lined up with my flight. If it didn’t, there were hoops and challenges I had to overcome to get my hair done. Then when I finally got in the chair, I would be there for hours, which would cut down on what little time I had to spend with family and friends. So I said, ‘There’s got to be a better way than this,'” Dana White, owner Paralee Boyd Arlington, said.

Thanks to years of information, officials at Paralee Boyd are able to optimize their workflow to your schedule eradicating the days of waiting in a salon for hours.

“In customer service, we believe in being of service to you not in servitude to you. We are committed to providing a level of customer service that meets you where you are and allows you to leave the salon informed if needed, but more importantly feel great about your hair and the time you’ve spent with us,” as their website states.

