DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that Dallas has a professional rugby team? It sure does, and their name is the Dallas Jackals.

CW33’s own Jenny Anchondo checked them out in their home, Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. She caught up with first-round draft pick lock/flanker Samuel Golla to learn more about this intense, high-impact sport.

Golla explains that the game of rugby demands physicality and speed and that it’s basically American football that doesn’t end, “It’s a great game-high pace. It doesn’t stop a lot. I compare it to a football. That doesn’t end. If that makes sense. American football that doesn’t end.”

He adds that the rugby ball is a mesh between a football and a soccer ball; you’re able to pass it any different way that you want to, as long as it’s backward.

The Jackals will kick off the 2023 season against the Houston SaberCats on February 19 at home, for more information about the team and the full 2023 schedule, click here.