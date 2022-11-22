DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair only comes around once a year but there’s a new business in town letting us hit the circus year-round!

“This is a 40,000 square-foot amusement center, high-tech entertainment of all sorts,” Eric Grandman, mad inventor at Two Bit Circus, said.

Two Bit Circus is an all-around entertainment zone. Under one roof, the creators found a way to squeeze in a modernized circus “midway,” a VR zone, story rooms, a bar, a kitchen and more. As the weather gets chillier, Two Bit Circus can entertain the family, adults and folks of all types.

Your Two Bit Circus adventure starts at Carnival Midway. These are games inspired by carnival games that we all know and love. However, Two Bit Circus has added digital technology to the mix and made them fresh.

After you have fun at the carnival it is time to travel back to the present. With tons of fun games and VR experiences, Two Bit Circus has embraced the new technology to provide a fun social experience.

“We’re providing experiences that you cannot get at home games, where you’re going to be playing with a bunch of people in an arena. Where you’re going to be going on a story. Where you’re going to be standing in a moving platform, there are all sorts of cool things you can do when you’re out of your house,” Gradman said.

With a full catering kitchen offering delicious food, we think it is safe to say there are few gaming experiences like this in the DFW Metroplex.

