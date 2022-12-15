WISCONSIN CHEESE SPONSORED CONTENT — Just in time for the holiday party season, one of the nation’s top beverage, food, and fun experts is here with mouthwatering recipes and easy entertaining tips.

Belinda Change is a James Beard Foundation award-winning sommelier.

Dubbed the “global virtual wine experience guru” by The Wall Street Journal in 2020, Belinda Chang is the only BIPOC woman to win a James Beard award in the drinks category, an experiential storyteller and lifestyle expert.

Belinda specializes in making epic moments everyday occurrences for everyone. From your first glass of Champagne to the final fist bump of caviar, Belinda Chang warmly invites you into her circle of approachable luxury at home and abroad, IRL and virtually.

She is teaming up with Wisconsin Cheese to share the perfect party pairings and recipes. Here are her favorite beverage and cheese pairings:

Breakfast Beautiful: a cheese delight with hashbrown egg bake

Culture Creation: tasty cranberry chipotle cheddar and wonton cups

Holiday Helper: creating the perfect charcuterie and cheese board

Delightful Dessert: Finnish espresso and parmesan pinwheel cookies