DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t worry no llamas were hurt in the making of Dolly Llama. Dolly Llama is a Los Angeles-based shop that made its Texas debut here in Dallas.

This dessert shop offers unique bubble waffle cones, Belgium waffles, ice cream and milkshakes.

You can make your own creation or take a try at one of their signature combinations.

One of the most popular is the “Dolly Dream” which includes their “Cookie Monster” ice cream on a waffle or a bubble waffle cone.

You can visit them at 2817 Howell St Suite 210 or at their website.