DALLAS (KDAF) — Nicole Haarklau, Director of Food & Beverage continues our tour of Hotel Vin with a stop in the tasting room.

Instead of tasting different wines, we tasted ONE wine, in different glasses. She teaches us how the style of glass truly does matter!

Hotel Vin’s location in Grapevine naturally leads it to be wine-focused. They offer glass tastings daily, where they can learn how the shape of the glassware can impact the flavor profile you experience when drinking wine.

They also host paired dinners seasonally with different wineries, allowing guests to meet the winemakers and sample new varietals, as well as annual events like Rosé Soiree, which takes place every spring. For more information visit hotelvin.com.