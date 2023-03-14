PINCH A PENNY SPONSORED CONTENT — Did you know that Pinch A Penny is the nation’s largest swimming pool retail service and repair franchise? They sure have a strong presence in Dallas-Fort Worth and they’re looking to grow.

Inside DFW got a chance to chat with VP of Operations for Pinch A penny, Troy Lynn Beck to learn more about how you can do your patio and pool a favor and what’s like to work at for this company, especially in the Dallas Market.

The company explains, “Pinch A Penny’s direction is quite simple. We strive to be unrivaled in providing value, quality, and service to our customers. That’s why we’re now over 265 stores strong and growing. It’s also because our swimming pool expertise is something you can count on to keep your pool and spa its healthiest and your family its happiest.”

Here’s a look at their offerings:

Pool cleaning and maintenance

Pool equipment installation and repair

Pool renovations

Pool leak detection and repair

Pressure Washing

Home landscape lighting and design

Outdoor living design

Screen repair and rescreening services

People these days want to work for themselves, so, they’re on the hunt for very specific opportunities, how does this apply to the three turnkey stores that you already have in the Dallas market?

“So we’ve already taken the liberty of finding site selection. So we’ve identified three markets within DFW, Colleyville, Richardson, and Coppell. And we’ve already selected the sites we’ve already started permitting. We’ve already got construction underway. So these turnkey sites are really ready for that entrepreneurial spirit, servant’s heart, man or woman to come in and take these keys, turn them, and open the store. So it’s an exciting time with those three markets coming quickly. And we’re really looking for the right owners to come in and own that community and take care of their neighbors’ pools,” Beck said.