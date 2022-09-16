DALLAS (KDAF) — Everywhere you look at the grocery store, you see pumpkin spice flavored products. From coffee to cereal to pancakes, the choices are endless. But, do they all actually taste like pumpkin?

That’s what we are here to discover as Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo tries out multiple pumpkin-flavored items to see if they are the real deal. The results may surprise you.

Disclaimer: these are the opinions of one person. We are not indicating quality or tastiness. We are only conducting a friendly experiment.

Here were the products she tried:

Drizzilicious Pumpkin Spice Bites

Do they taste like pumpkin? YES

Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix

Does it taste like pumpkin? YES

Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar

Does it taste like pumpkin? NO

Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal

Does it taste like pumpkin? NO

Community Pumpkin Pecan Pie Flavor

Does it taste like pumpkin? NO

Silk Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer

Does it taste like pumpkin? YES

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Donuts

Do they taste like pumpkin? YES

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Does it taste like pumpkin? NO