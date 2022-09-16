DALLAS (KDAF) — Everywhere you look at the grocery store, you see pumpkin spice flavored products. From coffee to cereal to pancakes, the choices are endless. But, do they all actually taste like pumpkin?
That’s what we are here to discover as Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo tries out multiple pumpkin-flavored items to see if they are the real deal. The results may surprise you.
Disclaimer: these are the opinions of one person. We are not indicating quality or tastiness. We are only conducting a friendly experiment.
Here were the products she tried:
Drizzilicious Pumpkin Spice Bites
Do they taste like pumpkin? YES
Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix
Does it taste like pumpkin? YES
Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar
Does it taste like pumpkin? NO
Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal
Does it taste like pumpkin? NO
Community Pumpkin Pecan Pie Flavor
Does it taste like pumpkin? NO
Silk Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer
Does it taste like pumpkin? YES
Dunkin’ Pumpkin Donuts
Do they taste like pumpkin? YES
Dunkin’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Does it taste like pumpkin? NO