DISH WITH DAILY MAIL (KDAF) — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Inside DFW to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines, including a report about coffee usage.

How much coffee should we be drinking? You might ask, mug in hand.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, one study says that if you drink between two-to-four cups of coffee per day, you will live longer.

The study cited in the report looked at 170,000 healthy British people in their 50’s. They looked at people who drank unsweetened coffee, sweetened coffee and no coffee.

Regardless of whether they sweetened their coffee or not, they found that people who consumed two-to-four cups of coffee lived longer.

For the full report, visit Daily Mail.