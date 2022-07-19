DALLAS (KDAF) — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Inside DFW to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines including one woman who has become the world’s longest-serving flight attendant.

Bette Nash, 86, first got a job as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines 65 years ago and has been serving up great service and safety instructions ever since.

She was 21 years old when she started her career back in 1957. To read more about her career, visit Daily Mail.

Quarles also talked about meal prepping and whether or not that is good for you. WATCH the video player for more!