According to Cooper Aerobics, Meridan Zerner is an award-winning Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with 30+ years of experience in the field of health and wellness.

Zerner said electrolytes are minerals that help regulate various bodily functions and are essential for overall health and well-being.

While many people turn to sports drinks and supplements to replenish electrolytes, she suggested getting essential minerals from natural food sources.

By incorporating some of the following foods into your diet, you can ensure an adequate intake of electrolytes.

1. Bananas: Rich in potassium, bananas are a great source of electrolytes. Potassium helps maintain proper heart and muscle function, regulates blood pressure, and supports nerve health.

2. Oranges: Oranges are not only refreshing but also high in electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium. These minerals aid in maintaining proper fluid balance, muscle function, and nerve transmission.

3. Spinach: Packed with essential nutrients, spinach is an excellent source of electrolytes, including potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These minerals are vital for maintaining healthy bones, muscle function, and nerve signaling.

