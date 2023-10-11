DALLAS (KDAF) — Diabetes Connections is hosting a Moms’ Night Out in Frisco this weekend, Oct. 13-14.

The event will include an exhibitors fair to learn about the latest in insulin pumps, GCM, and meter technology, cocktails and crafts, dinner on Friday night, and coffee and breakfast on Saturday morning.

Saturday will also feature a guest speaker, so attendees can learn practical advice to address the unique challenges moms face with children of diabetes.

“In the almost 17 years since my son was diagnosed with type 1, I have attended dozens of diabetes conferences and events. Now I’ve taken the best elements from those events and created a brand new experience. We’re going to have lots of diabetes technology for you to see and learn about, stress-relieving social time where you can meet other moms just like you, and speakers who will leave you feeling energized and ready to face the challenges of parenting a child with T1D,” said founder Stacey Simms, via the Diabetes Connections website.

All attendees will receive a swag bag full of freebies.