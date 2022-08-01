DALLAS (KDAF) — Pets are the new kids and plants are the new plants.

Plants are a beautiful feature that can really improve the design of your home and your overall quality of life, but nothing is more depressing than dead plants everywhere. So, how do you properly maintain that succulent on your windowsill? That’s where Gisella Kaendler comes in.

Gisella Kaendler is the founder of Plant and Sip and she joined Inside DFW for some plant rescue!

She took the crew through some of the common errors people make when taking care of succulents. She also taught them how to rescue our plants if they’re looking rough. Watch the video player for more!