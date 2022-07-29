DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re going to end the show with your food fix! Fun on the Run Producer Clarissa Bustamante went to Casablanca in the Bishop Arts District over the weekend.

She says as soon as you walk in, you feel like you’re at an oceanside resort. It has a beach, a boho vibe and refreshing drinks that are perfect for the texas heat.

The food was great too. Standout dishes include their edamame beans, dan dan noodles and pork belly. If you’re feeling adventurous, Casablanca also has a karaoke speakeasy next to the bar inside.

When you finish your food, the fun doesn’t stop there! There’s also plenty of shopping nearby if you want to walk off your meal!

They are located at 200 North Bishop Ave. Suite #113 Dallas, Texas 75208. They’re open during the following hours:

Wednesday – Friday: 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday and Sunday: noon to midnight

For more information, click here.