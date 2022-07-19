DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a feel-good story. With so much bad in the world, it’s nice to hear about the positive in your community. That’s why Inside DFW is shining a light on UWorld.

UWorld, which creates online learning tools for high-stakes exams, awarded $125,000 in grants to seven North Texas nonprofits. The funds went to groups like the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Dallas Afterschool and Junior Achievement of Dallas.

The goal is to serve underserved student populations to support their advancement in K-12 education. There is also a focus on steam initiatives and financial literacy. The money will also fund philanthropic projects within each group.

To learn more visit uworld.com.