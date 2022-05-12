DALLAS (KDAF) — The Stewpot held a massive fundraiser for Dallas’ homeless community called the Soups On event.

It was the most successful event they’ve had in the 14 years it’s been going on. Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo served as emcee for the luncheon, which featured soups from well-known Dallas chefs.

Other Dallas celebrities also made their way to the event. Kevin Curry, from Fit Men Cook, shared his personal story about going from needing assistance himself to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the health and wellness space.

He even did a live cooking demo and shared his budget-friendly and delicious chili recipe. The goal of The Stewpot is to offer a safe haven for homeless and at-risk people in Dallas.

They also provide resources and basic survival needs and the opportunity to start a new life.

The Stewpot has been the sole meal provider at the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, serving 1,000 meals per day, seven days a week and has been doing so since 2008.

For more information, visit thestewpot.org.