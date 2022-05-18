DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW wants to always keep the community at the top of our mind and especially the good being done within it.

We’re shouting out a nonprofit created by a retired professional athlete and dancer who was diagnosed with Lupus SLE and Lupus Nephritis in 2013. Sheilahe Brown created Sheilahe’s Way Foundation alongside Tina Mallett to help others living with this condition as well as bring awareness to lupus.

Brown met with Inside DFW to speak about their cause and more. Their message is simple, “Together, Let’s make lupus take the backseat and take back the wheel.”

The nonprofit aims to provide a safe haven and a community to give back and build relationships to make a positive impact. “We firmly believe when you put your energy in others, it helps in the healing of you.” For more on the Sheilahe’s Way Foundation, click here.