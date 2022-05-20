DALLAS (KDAF) — This North Texas nonprofit is providing North Texas families with children with special needs access to free quality care.

They are called Rays of Light and they offer a safe haven for children to enjoy a special evening several times a month, while their parents, who often don’t get a break due to the specialized care their kids require, get a night out.

Many of these children are in a realm where they don’t get invited to birthday parties or perhaps don’t have someone to invite to theirs, so Rays of Light also does a birthday program.

The organization hosted a fundraising gala in late April, where they raised money for arts and crafts, games, therapy dogs and other fun items to bring joy to the children and families they serve.

For more information on Rays of Light, visit raysoflightdallas.org.