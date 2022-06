DALLAS (KDAF) — In this edition of DFW Community Shoutout, Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo is highlighting Hope Cottage Pregnancy and Adoption Center in Dallas.

Hope Cottage has been serving the community since 1918, helping unite children with their homes.

They’re located at 609 Texas Street in Dallas. To get connected with them, you can call them at 214-526-8721 or you can visit their website hopecottage.org.