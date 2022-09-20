DALLAS (KDAF) — When people are serving the community in a positive way, we at CW33/KDAF want to do our part and highlight them any chance we get. Now, we are taking a look at the difference the Grant Halliburton Foundation is making when it comes to mental health and suicide prevention.

The Dallas-based nonprofit is focused specifically on helping adolescents with their mental health as well as preventing suicide. The foundation works with schools across North Texas to build mental health education programs for students, staff, and their parents.

Their efforts will be highlighted in a bright spot during the month of September at Galleria Dallas. You’ll be able to find the Gallery Wall at Galleria Dallas on the main floor across from the Sephora.

Here’s what you need to know about this incredible foundation:

“Grant Halliburton Foundation was established in 2006 in memory of Grant Halliburton, a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder for several years before his suicide death at the age of 19. The Foundation that bears his name works to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through a variety of avenues including mental health education, collaboration, encouragement, and information. Grant Halliburton Foundation offers a variety of education programs, presentations, and an annual conference on mental wellness, suicide prevention, bullying, resilience, and other issues impacting youth mental health. The Foundation also developed Here For Texas, which includes HereForTexas.com, an online searchable database of mental health resources in Texas, and the Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line, a free helpline. These no-cost community tools aim to offer easy access for Texans seeking mental health and addiction resources and information. Since 2006, Grant Halliburton Foundation has provided mental health education, training, and support to more than 250,000 students, educators, parents, and professionals.” Grant Halliburton Foundation