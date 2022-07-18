DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo is giving a shout-out to a nonprofit formed by local female attorneys who are focused on giving back.

It’s called Attorneys Serving the Community and it dates back to 1987. According to their website, they began when a group of Dallas women attorneys joined forces in the spirit of community service. Since then, they have grown to almost 400 members, all women lawyers and law students in North Texas.

“ASC’s mission is to bring together women lawyers who collectively utilize their resources and talents to support local non-profit organizations whose programs benefit women, children or families. ASC also is committed to providing its members with leadership and networking opportunities as it carries out its primary mission of serving the community,” as stated on their website.

Jenny talked Patsy Yung Micale, lead chair of ASC, and has more.